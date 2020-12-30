Watch: Mitchell Santner’s stunning one-hand grab gives New Zealand Test win against Pakistan 

Mitchell Santner completed an outstanding one-handed catch to guide New Zealand to a Test win at the Bay Oval. The bowler’s athletic effort off his own bowling proved to be the match-winning moment, as the Kiwis beat Pakistan by 101 runs.

The video of the stunning take was shared by many on Twitter, including New Zealand's official handle, as they praised Mitchell Santner for his unbelievable catch.

That moment when New Zealand won the Test match. NZ won all their 5 Tests in NZ in 2020. Santner’s last two wickets are the only 2 taken by NZ spinner at home in 2020pic.twitter.com/WopxJrdVfz — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 30, 2020

The New Zealand vs Pakistan Test was a thrilling encounter. With Day 5 coming to an end, it looked like Pakistan would be able to pull off a miraculous escape and draw the Test match. The Kiwis had 5 overs to take the final wicket, with Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi putting up a staunch defence.

However, it was Mitchell Santner who finally provided the breakthrough with 4.3 overs left. The left-arm bowler looped up a delivery outside off, which Naseem Shah ended up chipping in the air. Mitchell Santner timed his jump perfectly and plucked out a one-handed stunner with his left hand to win the match.

New Zealand move closer to No.1 Test ranking after Mitchell Santner blinder

The Kiwis are now the top ranked Test team in the world

With the 101-run win, Kane Williamson’s men inched closer to the summit of the ICC Test rankings. If the Kiwis win the series against Pakistan, they will be ranked as the No.1 Test team for the first time in their history.

New Zealand capped off a comprehensive performance with Mitchell Santner’s memorable catch. Kane Williamson was adjudged as the man of the match, with the skipper scoring a gritty ton in the 1st innings of the Test.

New Zealand keep themselves in contention of making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship 🙌



The #WTC21 standings table after the first #NZvPAK Test 👇 pic.twitter.com/IZnHHIPT0S — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2020

Several other players, like Ross Taylor and Tim Southee, reached important milestones during the 1st Test as well. While Ross Taylor became New Zealand’s most capped player across all formats, Tim Southee claimed his 300th Test wicket.

Despite the loss, Pakistan would be buoyed by the character shown by their players against New Zealand. The visitors put up a valiant batting effort in the second innings and could have saved the Test match if not for Mitchell Santner’s unbelievable effort.

With the win, New Zealand take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, and Pakistan have their task cut out as they try to comeback and level the series.