[WATCH] Mitchell Starc issues a stern warning to Kusal Perera for venturing out of the crease in the AUS vs SL 2023 ODI World Cup match 

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc stopped in his run-up to warn Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera against venturing out of the crease at the non-striker's end.

The left-arm bowler also apparently had a word with the umpire regarding the same in the first over of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage contest at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Both parties exchanged a few words as Starc made his way back to his bowling mark.

Have a look at the incident right here:

Starc began the contest with a trademark inswinging yorker to opening batter Pathum Nissanka. Australia opted to take a review after on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney turned down the lbw appeal. The fielding side lost the review as the ball made contact with the bat first, instead of the pad.

After conceding only one run off the first four deliveries, Starc did not close out the over in style as he was hit for two successive boundaries by Pathum Nissanka.

Mitchell Starc stopped in his run-up in the fifth over as well

Starc once again stopped right after his run-up ahead of the final delivery of the fifth over of the innings. However, replays suggested that Kusal Perera had his bat well inside the crease, resulting in no protest from Starc's side as he made his way back to his bowling mark yet again.

The left-arm seamer was on point in his second over, giving away only three runs as the Sri Lanka batters continued to settle in against the new ball. Both sides are looking for their first win in the tournament after losing each of their first two matches, with a loss against South Africa being the common factor.

Despite their woes in the field, the Aussies named the same playing XI from their loss to South Africa at the same venue. Skipper Pat Cummins said during the toss:

"We had a couple of really good training sessions in the last couple of days. We have to start fresh and do as well as we can. We have the same eleven."

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have made two changes to their playing XI, with one being forced. Skipper Dasun Shanaka will no longer partake in the tournament due to an injury, with Kusal Mendis being handed the leadership duties.

Furthermore, the Lankans have made a change to their pace bowling department, with Lahiru Kumara coming in for Matheesha Pathirana.

Should bowlers always warn batters at the non-striker's end when it comes to unorthodox run-outs? Let us know what you think.