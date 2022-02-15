[Watch] Mitchell Starc lands a delivery at second slip in 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka; ball goes for boundary

Australia's premium fast bowler Mitchell Starc is going through a torrid time with the ball in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The left-arm pacer conceded 72 runs in the two games he played against the Islanders. Starc returned figures of 0-41 in the series opener before producing 0-30 in the third T20I of the series.

However, it was the wild delivery he bowled in the third game that grabbed eyeballs. Starc had his 'Steve Harmison' moment when the ball slipped out of his hand and sailed past wicketkeeper Matthew Wade for a boundary.

The incident took place in the penultimate ball of the 18th over. Wade had put in a full-length dive, but it was not enough to prevent the ball going to the boundary.

Despite Starc's below-par return with the ball, Sri Lanka could only manage a modest total of 121-6 in their allotted twenty overs, after being asked to bat first. Kane Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, returning 3-21, while Ashton Agar and Daniel Sams also chipped in with economical overs.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka (39*) and Dinesh Chandimal (25) helped the visitors get past the 100-run mark. In response, Australian captain Aaron Finch (35) and Glenn Maxwell (39) helped the hosts romp home with six wickets to spare.

"I was a click of the button away from entering the auction" - Mitchell Starc on not playing IPL 2022

Last weekend saw players, especially fast bowlers, fetching millions of dollars at the IPL 2022 auction. However, the 32-year-old Starc was far away from the madness, choosing instead to spend some time with his family in Sydney.

"I was a click of the button away from entering the auction, but personally didn't want to spend 22 more weeks in a bubble," he said to cricket.com.au.

Starc added:

"There will be a time where I'd love to go back to the IPL, but in terms of wanting to play as much as I can for Australia, that's a decision I've done for a while."

It marked the fourth season in a row Mitchell Starc has opted out of the world's richest T20 competition, as he prioritised his international commitments.

