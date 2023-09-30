[Watch] Mitchell Starc registers hat-trick against the Netherlands as three batters register golden duck in AUS vs NED World Cup warmup game

LoAustralia ace pacer Mitchell Starc registered a hat-trick against the Netherlands in their World Cup warmup game at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, September 30. The left-arm speedster dismissed Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, and Bas de Leede for golden ducks.

The incident took place in the first and third overs bowled by Starc. The 33-year-old first dismissed Odowd trapped in front of the stumps. He then bowled up Barresi off the last ball of the opening over.

Starc, who was on a hat-trick, completed the achievement by cleaning up de Leede off the very first ball in his next over.

Watch Mitchell Starc's hat-trick against the Netherlands below:

The Aussie pacer will now look to carry his sublime form against India in their opening game of the World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Australia set 167-run target for the Netherlands in rain-shortened game before Mitchell Starc’s heroics

A clinical batting performance from Steve Smith helped Australia post 166/7 in a rain-shortened warmup game, which was reduced to 23 overs per side.

Smith top scored with 55 runs off 42 balls, including three sixes and four boundaries. Cameron Green, Alex Carey, and Mitchell Starc also chipped in with scores of 34 (26), 28 (25 and 24* (22), respectively.

For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, and Bas de Leede picked up two wickets apiece, while Shariz Ahmed took a solitary.

Chasing 167, the Netherlands were 71/6 after 12.3 overs with Logan van Beek and Colin Ackermann at the crease.

Australia will play their next warmup game against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 3.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, will also face off against India in their last warmup game in Thiruvananthapuram on the above date. The Dutch will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6.

