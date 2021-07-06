Watch: Mithali Raj reveals how she ended her toss-losing streak

India women captain Mithali Raj recently revealed how she ended her toss-losing streak during the third ODI against England Women in Worcester.

In a video uploaded by BCCI Women on Twitter, Mithali Raj and senior fast bowler Jhulan Goswami shared how India finally managed to win the toss.

Coming into the third and final ODI of the series, Mithali Raj had lost all the coin tosses, including the one-off Test match in Bristol. BCCI captioned the video:

"The inside story on how @M_Raj03 ended her toss-losing streak."

With the 3rd ODI delayed due to rain, India women cricketers conducted a light-hearted toss session. Priya Punia and Jhulan Goswami managed to get the maximum right calls while Mithali Raj managed only two correct calls from 10 chances.

However, the session worked well as Mithali won the toss against Heather Knight and eventually, India secured their first win of the tour.

Mithali Raj reclaims No.1 spot in ICC rankings

The veteran batter has regained her numero uno position in the ICC ODI rankings for batters following her consistent showdown in the ODI series against England Women.

She jumped four spots to go top of the rankings. The last time she occupied the top spot was in February 2018.

Although India Women lost the series 1-2, Mithali Raj scored a half-century in each of the contests. She scored 72 and 59 in the first two ODIs, and then guided India to a four-wicket victory in the 3rd ODI with an unbeaten 75-run knock.

Mithali Raj also leapfrogged former England captain Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket.

Speaking on the achievement at the end of the game, Raj was her usual calm and composed self. She said:

"I'm just happy, thank you."

