[Watch] Mohammad Amir dismisses captain Monank Patel to get crucial breakthrough in USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir got his side a significant breakthrough in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against USA at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. The 32-year-old found the edge of the opposing skipper Monank Patel, who perished after smashing a half-century.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the second innings as Amir bowled an off-cutter outside the off stump. The right-hander tried to slash it away but it caught the outside edge of the blade and Mohammad Rizwan caught the ball comfortably, sending Patel packing for 50 off 38 deliveries laced with seven fours and a six.

Naseem Shah had dismissed Steven Taylor for 12 off 16 deliveries to give the Men in Green their first breakthrough. Haris Rauf provided the second by getting rid of Andries Gous for 35 and broke a 68-run stand with the United States' captain.

USA force Pakistan into Super Over after heroics from Nitish Kumar and Aaron Jones:

Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar. (Credits: Twitter)

It was USA's game to lose when the home side required 56 off 45 deliveries with eight wickets in hand. However, Pakistan clawed their way back with their esteemed pace-bowling unit. Babar decided to go with Haris Rauf with 15 required off the last over, but the right-arm speedster leaked a boundary to Nitish Kumar when the opposition needed five off the final delivery.

Aaron Jones scored 36 off 26 deliveries, delivering another crucial performance after his heroics against Canada.

In the first innings, the Men in Green were struggling at 26-3 after 4.4 overs. Babar Azam and Shadab Khan plotted their side's recovery with 44 and 40 runs, respectively, with the latter striking at 160. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi played cameos to lift their side to 159/7. For USA, Nosthush Kenjige finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-30-3, while Saurabh Netravalkar's figures read 4-0-18-2. Ali Khan and Jasdeep Singh finished with one each.

The United States have already opened their account with a comprehensive win over Canada.

