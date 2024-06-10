[Watch] Mohammad Amir seen doing some cheeky dance moves ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was spotted doing some comical dance moves ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 clash against India at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. A video of Amir's dance went viral on social media.

The video shows the 32-year-old hopping and jumping, with assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and head coach Gary Kirsten watching him in amusement. Amir, who bowled well against the USA despite their defeat, delivered another good performance in the blockbuster contest against India. The veteran pacer recorded figures of 4-0-23-2.

Against the USA, Amir recorded figures of 4-0-25-1 and was subsequently handed the responsibility of bowling the Super Over, in which he conceded 18 runs as Pakistan lost by five runs.

With Pakistan captain Babar Azam opting to field first under favourable bowling conditions in New York against India, his bowlers stepped up and delivered an improved performance. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took three wickets each, helping Pakistan skittle out the Men in Blue for 119 in 19 overs.

Rohit Sharma (13), Axar Patel (20), and Rishabh Pant (42) were the only Indian batters to reach double figures.

"My role was to hit the right areas and build pressure on them" - Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Speaking to the broadcaster at the innings break, Amir said they can't afford to take the target of 120 lightly on a tricky surface.

"As a bowling unit we did well but I still think it’s a decent total on this track. We’ll need to bat well. My role was to hit the right areas and build pressure on them, I think I did my job. We need to bat well and sensibly, all the games here have been a bit tricky and low-scoring. We need to start well and finish well."

Should Pakistan beat their arch-rivals in New York, it will be only their second win over India in World Cup encounters.

