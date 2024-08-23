[Watch] Mohammad Shami agrees to Deepti Sharma’s request to click a picture with her brother

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami was seen acceding to the request of women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma to click a picture with her brother. The incident occurred during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards functions held in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 21.

Shami was entering the award ceremony when the paparazzi were taking pictures of him. It was then that Deepti asked Shami to click a photo with her brother, and the Team India speedster agreed.

The Instagram account by the name of Viral Bhayani posted a video of the same. You can watch it here:

Shami won ODI Bowler of the Year at the award function. In 2023, the 33-year-old played 19 ODIs and picked up 43 wickets, with 24 of them coming at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Mohammad Shami could make his comeback during the IND vs NZ 2024 Test series

Mohammad Shami last played for India in the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup (File image via Getty)

Team India speedster Mohammad Shami has been out of action since the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup played on November 19 at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad. The pacer was in contention for the Player of the Tournament, having picked up 24 wickets from just seven matches.

Shami underwent ankle surgery in February this year and has often kept his fans updated about his health through his official Instagram account. He has also been at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru, for rehabilitation.

Shami will thus not be a part of the 2024 Duleep Trophy nor the home series against Bangladesh starting September 19.

According to reports, the Bengal speedster is eyeing a return to competitive cricket in October, starting with Bengal's opening encounter in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy. It could thus make way for his comeback into the Team India squad for the second or third Test against New Zealand.

