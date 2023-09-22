[Watch] Mohammed Shami cleans up Sean Abbott to complete his 5-wicket haul during IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Mohammed Shami reiterated his credentials as one of the premium ODI bowlers with a sensational performance in the first ODI against Australia on Friday (September 22) in Mohali.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were preferred by the Indian team management as the two leading pacers during the recently concluded Asia Cup.

The pacer only got a couple of opportunities when either of the two missed a game during the tournament. He got a chance to start in the three-match series against Australia on Friday and grabbed the opportunity with open arms.

Shami demonstrated his ability to pick up wickets at various phases of the innings and also bowled wonderfully in the death overs. He gave the first breakthrough by dismissing dangerous Mitchell Marsh in the first over.

In his second spell, Mohammed Shami sent Steve Smith (41) back to the pavilion to give the hosts a crucial breakthrough in the middle overs. He then dismissed Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, and Sean Abbott in the death overs to put brakes on Australia's late surge.

Mohammed Shami completed his second ODI five-wicket haul by cleaning up Abbott with a brilliant slower-length ball in the 49th over.

"When you have the new ball in hand, it becomes my responsibility" - Mohammed Shami on his role in the Indian bowling attack

Speaking during the mid-innings break of the first ODI, Mohammed Shami opened up about his camaraderie with fellow Indian pacers and revealed that they enjoy each others' success.

Reflecting on his match-defining spell, he said:

"It's [about Indian bowlers picking up fifers in recent days] a nice thing to be talked about as well but we really enjoy each other's success and the last seven or eight years that we have spent together is the result of this.

"It was definitely hot out there. When you have the new ball in hand, it becomes my responsibility to land it in the right areas and set the tone at the start.

Shami continued:

"There wasn't much in the wicket, the only option we had was using the slower ones to good effect and needed to land in the right areas, it's all about mixing it up.

"It was the requirement to pick wickets throughout, it also feels good when you get the breakthrough and it's a confidence booster."

