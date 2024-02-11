[Watch] Mohammed Shami raises the style quotient in a classy tuxedo suit

Team India's star speedster Mohammed Shami upped the fashion quotient as he opted for a dapper tuxedo suit while attending an award function recently.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shami shared a short video on Sunday, February 11, in which he was seen stepping out of a hotel room in sharp attire. The pacer's fans gave his look a big thumbs up, showering the post with likes and comments.

Here's his post:

On the cricketing front, Mohammed Shami enjoyed an imperious run last year at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. With 24 wickets from just seven outings, the seasoned campaigner was the leading wicket-taker at the showpiece event.

Shami has been on the sidelines since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia due to an ankle injury. He isn't part of India's squad for the ongoing five-match home Test series against England as well.

"Jalan toh puri dikhti hai wo" - Mohammed Shami on former Pakistan player Hasan Raza

While Mohammed Shami ran riot at the 2023 World Cup, certain Pakistani fans accused the Indian team of cheating at the event. Hasan Raza made a bizarre claim, alleging that the Men in Blue pacers were given different balls, which allowed them to get extra swing and movement.

Mohammed Shami, on several occasions, has slammed Raza for his comments. The 33-year-old once again lashed out at the former Pakistani cricketer. Speaking to News18, he said:

"Actually they have made cricket a joke because we don't enjoy each other's success. You become too happy when you are being praised, but when you lose, you feel that you have been cheated. You look at the records of the time we have been part of the team, you won't even find them close. Jalan toh puri dikhti hai wo. Itna jalane se kon se results mil jaane hain (Jealousy is evident. You can never get good results with this amount of jealousy)."

India suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat to Australia at the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

