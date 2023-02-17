Watch: Mohammed Shami’s gesture to save fan breaching security is pure gold during IND vs AUS 2nd Test”

Mohammed Shami won hearts ahead of the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, February 17.

The speedster asked security to be kind to the fan, who breached security to meet the Indian cricketers. The fan, however, failed to meet any Indian cricketer as security nabbed him in the middle of the ground.

Watch the video of the incident below:

On the work front, Shami returned with three wickets in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. Team India won that game by an inning and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. Another victory for the hosts could help them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins once again won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test. The visitors made a couple of changes as Travis Head replaced Matt Renshaw and Mathew Kuhnemann made his Test debut.

For India, fit-again Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI.

“I am very angry and I want to quit cricket” – When Mohammed Shami shocked Bharat Arun

Former India bowling coach has revealed that Mohammed Shami was on the brink of ending his career in 2018. He revealed that the speedster was disappointed after failing the fitness Test after multiple setbacks due to injury.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

"Just before the 2018 tour of England, we had a fitness test and Shami had failed it. He lost his place in the Indian team. He called me and said he wanted to have a word with me. So I invited him to my room; he was going through personal turmoil. His fitness was affected, mentally he was gone. He came to me and said 'I am very angry and I want to quit cricket'.”

Arun added:

“I immediately took Shami to meet Ravi Shastri. Ravi asked what it was and he told him the same thing that 'I don't want to play cricket'. Both of us asked 'What will you do if not play cricket?' What else do you know? You know how to bowl when given the ball."

The veteran explained how precious advice from former head coach Ravi Shastri helped him regain his fitness.

"So Ravi said 'It's good that you're angry. This is the best thing that has happened to you because you have a ball in hand. Your fitness is poor. Whatever anger it is that you have, take it out on your body. We are going to send you to National Cricket Academy and want you to go there for 4 weeks and stay there. You will not go home, and only head to NCA.”

He added:

"During the 5 weeks that he spent there, he realized what working on fitness can do to him."

In the match, Australia are batting at 91/3 after 23 overs, with Usman Khawaja batting on 48.

Shami provided an early breakthrough by dismissing opener David Warner (15), while Ravichandran Ashwin got rid of Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0).

