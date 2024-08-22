[Watch] Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer talk about Rohit Sharma's famous on-field reactions during CEAT Cricket Award show 

Indian cricketers Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer share what playing under Rohit Sharma's leadership feels like. The duo expressed their point of view during the recently held CEAT Cricket Award show in Mumbai.

Players have often praised Rohit's trait to allow them to express themselves on the field. The approach has worked with newcomers settling well into the side, and the team finding consistent success in tournaments.

Shami stated Rohit tends to dish out his famous fiery responses only when the player fails to stick to the plan and expectations.

"The best thing about Rohit Sharma is that he gives you freedom but if you don't live up to his expectations then the reactions we see on the screen, the ones we understand without him saying anything, start to come out," Shami said during the CEAT Cricket Award show.

Shreyas Iyer agreed with his teammate while adding that Team India are now accustomed to his communicating ways.

"He's actually right. We fill in the words 'woh', 'yeh', 'usko', 'isko', it is kind of like fill in the blanks for us. So, we just visualise that what will happen in that particular moment or he is talking about what will happen in another situation. But, we understand his feelings, we have been playing with him for so many years. It's not like he is trying to beat around the bush, we know exactly what he feels," Iyer said.

Have a look at the entire interaction right here:

Rohit Sharma often lets his teammates know if they are not up to the mark on the field. Recently, the skipper vented his frustration with a friendly punching gesture to Washington Sundar after he kept pulling out of his delivery stride repeatedly.

"That is how I am, and that is how I want to be on the field as well" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Men's International Cricketer of the Year at the CEAT Awards for his exceptional run of form. In response to Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer's comments, he stated that he would be deviating from his own set of values if he tried to be someone he was not on the field.

"There's a simple story behind this. I keep telling them to be themselves on the field, but for that first I have to be myself, and that is how I am, and that is how I want to be on the field as well," Rohit said at the CEAT Cricket Award show.

Rohit will be next seen leading Team India during the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

