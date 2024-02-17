[Watch] Mohammed Siraj castles Rehan Ahmed with a brilliant yorker in 3rd IND vs ENG Test 

Mohammed Siraj extended the Indian bowlers' reign on Day 3 of the third Test against England in Rajkot with the timely dismissal of Rehan Ahmed in the second session.

The Indian bowlers had a huge responsibility on their shoulders as they were devoid of Ravichandran Ashwin's expertise. The off-spinner left Rajkot midway through the Test after his mother fell ill in Chennai.

The quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for the side, triggering a collapse after the visitors had ended Day 2 on a commanding note.

England needed handy runs more than ever from Rehan Ahmed, who had chipped in with some vital runs in the series. Coming into bat in the 66th over with the score reading 299-6, the wrist-spinner could only contribute nine runs to the total, before he was cleaned up by a brilliant yorker from Siraj.

Rehan was late in bringing the bat down to counter the scathing yorker, resulting in the ball making contact with the off-stump and dislodging the bail. Siraj was unaware that he had bowled the batter and had instead turned around to appeal to the on-field umpire.

Watch the dismissal right here:

Rehan had scored 70 runs in four innings in the ongoing series before the third Test. He was even promoted to No. 3 in the second Test as the 'Nighthawk' and scored a well-made cameo of 23 runs.

England bowled out for 319 as Mohammed Siraj claims four wickets

The visitors suffered an unprecedented collapse on Day 3, losing their last eight wickets for just 95 runs. The middle order failed to make the most of the platform laid down by centurion Ben Duckett, and Mohammed Siraj played a crucial role in wiping up the English tail.

The right-arm pacer wrapped up the proceedings in the first innings with the wicket of James Anderson. Coming around the wicket to the left-handed batter, Siraj was able to breach the defense with a fullish delivery that went on to rattle the stumps.

With figures of 4-84 in 21.1 overs, Siraj was the pick among the bowlers statistically.

What will be the target for England in the final innings of the third Test? Let us know what you think.

