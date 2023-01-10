[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj cleans up Kusal Mendis with sensational delivery in IND vs SL 1st ODI

India pacer Mohammed Siraj shone in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

The speedster provided two early wickets to put Team India in the driver's seat. He removed opener Avishka Fernando cheaply and then clean-bowled wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis with an exceptional delivery.

Even wicketkeeper KL Rahul was shocked by the stunning delivery and appreciated Siraj’s effort by taking a bow, while the crowd erupted in joy. Siraj’s double blow left the visitors reeling at 23/2 after 5.3 overs.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Siraj had an excellent 2022 season, where he picked up 24 wickets in 15 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.61. The right-arm pacer will look to continue his superb form in the run-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

“The good thing is that you have Mohammed Siraj” – Aakash Chopra

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has hailed Mohammed Siraj’s form in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He feels that the 28-year-old has grown from strength to strength over the last one year.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Although there is no one like Bumrah and will not be there as well at this point in time, the good thing is that you have Mohammed Siraj - the way his stature has grown.”

As per ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah is unlikely to return before the second half of the upcoming Test series against Australia. The ace pacer suffered a back injury, which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup and bilateral series in New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka (ongoing) at home.

The yorker-specialist is now likely to miss the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand at home and the first two Tests against Australia in February.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Team India scored 373/7 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of a century from Virat Kohli (45th ODI ton). Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma scored 70 and 83, respectively.

The hosts will look to take a 1-0 lead against the Islanders in the three-match ODI series. The Hardik Pandya-led side earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

