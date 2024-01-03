[Watch] Mohammed Siraj dismisses David Bedingham and Marco Jansen in same over to complete fifer in IND vs SA 2nd Test

Mohammed Siraj delivered with the ball taking a fifer in the opening session of Day 1 during the second Test between India and South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

The speedster demolished the Proteas’ top order by dismissing Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, and captain Dean Elgar, who had smashed 185 in the first Test.

The 29-year-old then completed his fifer with back-to-back wickets of David Bedingham and Marco Jansen in the 16th over. It was Siraj’s third five-wicket haul in Tests, including in Australia and West Indies.

Siraj dismissed Bedingham with a peach of a delivery. He bowled a good length ball around off stump as the batter moved forward to defend. The ball spit at him and popped up off the bat towards Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slip cordon.

The pacer then sent back Marco Jansen, who had scored an unbeaten 84 in the first Test. The right-handed batter was caught behind by wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Watch Siraj’s fifer below:

Mohammed Siraj continued to dominate with the ball and also dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verrynne to bring up his sixth wicket.

Mohammed Siraj’s fifer leaves South Africa in tatters

A brilliant spell from Mohammed Siraj is helping India dominate South Africa in the second Test. That came as the Proteas opted to bat first against India after winning the toss.

At the time of writing, South Africa were 50/8 after 21 overs, with Nandre Burger and Kagiso Rabada at the crease.

Apart from Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed debutante Tristan Stubbs caught by India captain Rohit Sharma at short leg. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar dismissed Keshav Maharaj to take his first wicket in his opening over.

South Africa are currently leading the two-match Test series 1-0 following their inning and 32-run win over India in Centurion.

The visitors will now be looking to win the second Test and settle for a 1-1 draw in the series.

Follow the IND vs SA 2nd Test live score and updates here.

