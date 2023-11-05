[Watch] Mohammed Siraj gets the big fish as Quinton de Kock chops onto stumps in IND vs SA 2023 World Cup clash

Mohammed Siraj provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Quinton de Kock in the 2023 World Cup clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today, November 5. That came after the left-handed batter chopped onto the stumps as the Proteas lost their first wicket for just six runs.

The dismissal took place in the second over of South Africa’s run-chase. Siraj bowled a length ball that angled in towards the left-handed batter. De Kock didn’t move his feet and shaped his drive towards the cover. The ball took an inside edge and crashed onto his middle stump, and bails lit up.

De Kock, who has smashed four centuries in the 2023 World Cup so far, departed for just five runs off 10 balls, including one boundary. He, however, stays the leading run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup with 550 runs in eight matches. Virat Kohli is second with 543 runs following his 49th ODI ton today.

Virat Kohli’s record ton helps India post 326/5 vs SA in 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli starred with the bat as India posted 326/5 in their allotted 50 overs. The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 101 off 121 balls, including 10 fours. With his 49th ton, the former India skipper also equaled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most tons in the 50-over format.

Shreyas Iyer also smashed 77 off 87 deliveries, including two maximums and seven boundaries. India captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with scores of 40 (24) and 29* (15), respectively.

Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi settled for one wicket apiece for the Proteas.

The two teams have booked their places in the semifinals. The Men in Blue are currently leading the 2023 World Cup points table with seven wins on the trot. A win will help them consolidate their top place in the table.

South Africa, on the other hand, have won six out of seven matches, suffering their only defeat against the Netherlands.

Follow the IND vs SA live score and updates here.