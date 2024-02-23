[Watch] Mohammed Siraj rattles Tom Hartley's stumps with a peach on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj rattled Tom Hartley's stumps with a ripper on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. The right-arm bowler went around the wicket to take the left-hander's off stump, which was his second wicket of the innings.

The dismissal came in the 76th over of the innings, with Siraj bowling his fifth of the spell. The Hyderabad-born seamer got the ball to move away late, squaring Hartley up in the process to strike the off-stump.

The delivery before Hartley's dismissal saw him get an outside edge that went for a boundary as the ball died before reaching the second slip.

Mohammed Siraj broke a critical partnership by dismissing Ben Foakes

Mohammed Siraj. (Image Credits: Getty)

Siraj, India's seniormost pacer in the Ranchi Test in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, broke the crucial 113-run stand between Joe Root and Ben Foakes.

With reverse swing coming into play, Foakes tried to turn a delivery to mid-wicket, but he got it off the inside half of the bat. Ravindra Jadeja took a relatively simple catch, and Foakes had to walk back for 47.

England chose to bat first after winning an important toss in Ranchi. While Zak Crawley made a brisk start, the visitors crashed to 112-5 within the first session.

Akash Deep, the debutant, claimed the wickets of Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope. Ravichandran Ashwin ended Jonny Bairstow's stay, while the session finished with Jadeja claiming Ben Stokes' wicket with a delivery that kept low.

The Englishmen won the opening Test in Hyderabad, but Rohit Sharma and Co. roared back to win the next two matches comfortably.

