[Watch] Mohammed Siraj's swift fielding and bullet throw get Adam Milne run out in 3rd IND vs NZ T20I

Mohammed Siraj capped off a brilliant day with the ball for Team India with an incredible piece of fielding during the third T20I against New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday.

Arshdeep Singh had already picked up two wickets in two balls and was on a hat-trick in the 19th over. He delivered a sensational yorker which was dug out by Tim Southee towards short point.

Adam Milne was looking for a quick single, but was sent back by the striker. This hesitation, followed by a slip from Milne, created a chance for a run-out at the non-striker's end.

Siraj picked up the ball swiftly at short point and threw it at the non-striker's end. A direct-hit found Milne just short of his crease. The way Siraj and other Indian players celebrated showed just how brilliant the fielding was from the fast bowler.

Here's a video of the run-out:

Mohammed Siraj's 4/17 crashed New Zealand's innings

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers once again for the Men in Blue, as his figures of 4/17 floored the New Zealand batting. The Kiwis seemed to be on their way to a total in excess of 180 when Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips cut loose.

Siraj then broke the partnership between Conway and Mark Chapman before picking up the big wicket of Phillips to put the hosts on the backfoot. Arshdeep Singh then joined the action to bag his four-fer as New Zealand were bowled out for just 160.

India will back themselves to chase this down and seal the series 2-0.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson

