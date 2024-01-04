[Watch] Mohammed Siraj stares aggressively at Nandre Burger on Day 2 of 2nd IND vs SA Test

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave a fiery, momentary stare to South African player Nandre Burger in his follow-through while bowling against the Proteas pacer on Thursday (January 4) in the second Test in Cape Town.

The incident happened during South Africa's second innings on Day 2 in the 34th over. The Indian pacer bowled a short delivery on the leg side which was ducked by Burger.

Siraj then went on to aggresively stare at the batter, making eye contact with him. A few fans took note of it and felt that Siraj did that to settle scores with Nandre Burger, who did the same with Virat Kohli yesterday.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"This Indian team, and Mohammed Siraj, have written their names in the pages of history"- Irfan Pathan

Former Indian bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently reviewed the opening day of the second Test against South Africa. He heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj, who took a six-wicket haul in the morning session to dismiss South Africa for 55 in the first innings.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan said:

"This Indian team, and especially Mohammed Siraj, have written their names in the pages of history. New Zealand's 62 was the lowest total India dismissed a team. They have left that also behind - bowled them out for 55. The bowling was relentless and they maintained pressure from both ends. Siraj - exceptional. There will be celebrations in the entire country if you bowl like this.

Analyzing Siraj's performance in the innings, Irfan Pathan continued:

"Whenever Siraj's outswing works properly, he becomes extremely dangerous because he can use the rest of the angles very well. Marco Jansen's wicket was a total setup. Virat Kohli asked him to bowl outswing and get him out, he did just that on his second (third) delivery."

After a sensational spell in the first innings, Siraj ended up with one wicket in the second installment as South Africa scored 176 in the third innings. India need 79 runs in the final innings to win the Cape Town match and level the two-match series 1-1.

