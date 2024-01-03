[Watch] Mohammed Siraj strikes again to dismiss Dean Elgar in his farewell Test in Cape Town

South Africa's stand-in skipper Dean Elgar could not trouble Team India in the first innings of his final Test appearance at the Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. He was dismissed for just four runs off 15 deliveries in the sixth over of the game.

The left-handed batter uncharacteristically chased a wide delivery outside the off-stump bowled by Mohammed Siraj from over the wicket. The right-arm pacer was in the middle of a hostile spell with the new ball and had already dismissed Aiden Markram in his second over.

Elgar was rooted to the crease in disbelief as he lost his wicket. The stroke was potentially needless as the Indian pacers were making the ball talk. There was no distinct foot movement by the southpaw to get into a better shape while playing the stroke. Elgar attempting to play the shot with an angled bat also did not help his cause.

Elgar was chosen to lead in his farewell Test after Temba Bavuma sustained a hamstring injury in the first Test at the Super Sport Park in Centurion.

Elgar won the toss in his last Test appearance and chose to bat first while naming three changes to the playing XI. Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi were included in the place of Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, and Keegan Petersen.

South Africa reeling with the bat following Elgar and Stubbs' dismissal in the opening hour of the Test

The Indian pacers are breathing fire in the first session at Cape Town as South Africa are struggling to survive in the middle. After Mohammed Siraj removed both the opening batters, Jasprit Bumrah came into the party by dismissing Tristan Stubbs for just three runs off 11 deliveries on his debut Test innings.

Bumrah troubled his former franchise teammate with the new ball. The youngster failed to cope with the tight line as well as the extra bounce as he awkwardly tried to fend off a back-of-a-length delivery to his body. Stubbs could only get the ball to claim an inside edge, which after hitting his body, proceeded to loop in the air, with Rohit Sharma claiming the catch at short leg.

The Proteas have slid into further trouble and are currently tottering at 15-4 after 10 overs. David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne currently occupy the crease and are yet to get off the mark, with both Bumrah and Siraj being flawless so far.

