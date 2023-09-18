[Watch] Mohammed Siraj teaches Kuldeep Yadav CR7’s ‘Siu’ celebration after Asia Cup 2023 win

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj's Cristiano Ronaldo-esque 'Siu' celebration after picking up wickets has garnered a lot of reactions from fans. The unique celebration was on display a couple of times during his match-winning six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

Siraj opened up about his magical spell after the game during a chat with teammate Kuldeep Yadav in a video shared by bcci.tv.

Kuldeep, who lavished praise on the Hyderabad-born cricketer, also spoke about Siraj's celebration. The left-arm spinner said that a few of his friends also asked him to celebrate in a similar fashion before Mohammed Siraj taught Kuldeep the 'Siu' celebration style.

Watch the clip here:

Speaking of the game, India skittled out Sri Lanka for just 50 runs in 15.2 overs. All-rounder Hardik Pandya gave good support to Siraj with a three-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with one scalp.

In reply, the Men in Blue chased down the target in just 6.1 overs with 10 wickets in hand to record a mammoth win. The victory helped Rohit Sharma and company lift their eighth Asia Cup title.

"Got a message from our trainer that we need to stop him" - Rohit Sharma on why Mohammed Siraj didn't bowl after seven overs

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that he wanted to give Mohammed Siraj a few more overs but had to take him out of the attack after India's trainer intervened.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit revealed that Siraj was desperate to bowl more.

"He bowled 7 overs in that spell. 7 overs is a lot. I wanted him to bowl but I got a message from our trainer that we need to stop him. He was quite desperate to bowl but that's the nature of any bowler or batter. When they see the opportunity, they want to pounce on it. But that's where my job comes in and I wanted to make sure everything stays calm and don't overexaggerate."

Siraj finished the tournament with 10 wickets from five matches at an average of 12.20, including a five-wicket haul.