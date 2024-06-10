Mohammed Siraj apologized to Mohammad Rizwan after he mistakenly hit him while taking an aim at the stumps during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in New York on Sunday (June 9). That came as Rizwan played straight back to the bowler.

The incident happened in the second over of Pakistan’s run chase. Siraj bowled a full-length ball and Rizwan pushed it back to the speedster. An aggressive-looking Siraj took a sigh at the stumps as Rizwan was out of the crease.

The sharp throw hit Rizwan on his right hand before deflecting towards fine leg. The wicketkeeper-batter looked in pain, but got up and completed a single. Siraj went to Rizwan for a quick apology.

Siraj bagged one wicket each against Ireland and Bangladesh (warmup game) in the T20 World Cup. The speedster scalped 15 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2024 at an economy rate of 9.19.

Pakistan bundled out India for 119 in T20 World Cup clash

A clinical bowling display helped Pakistan bowl out India for 119 in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Rishabh Pant starred with the bat, scoring 42 runs off 31 balls, including six boundaries. Axar Patel (20) and skipper Rohit Sharma (13) were the other two batters to reach double digits.

Naseem Shah was the pick of Pakistan bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/21 in four overs. Interestingly, Haris Rauf too returned with the same figures in his three overs. Mohammad Amir also bagged two wickets.

In response, Babar Azam and Co. were 57/1 after 10 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Babar Azam early, thanks to a diving catch from Suryakumar Yadav at first slip.

The Men in Blue have a 5-1 record in seven games at T20 World Cup, including a tie. The Men in Green would be keen to improve their tally after managing a solitary win in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where they beat India by 10 wickets.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next face the USA, while Pakistan will play against Canada on June 11. India won their opening game against Ireland by eight wickets, while Babar Azam-led side were shocked by the USA in Super Over in their T20 World Cup opener.

Follow the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup live score and updates here.

