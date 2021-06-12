[Watch] MS Dhoni races with pony in video shared by wife Sakshi

Former India captain MS Dhoni was seen racing with a pony in a video uploaded by his wife Sakshi Dhoni on her Instagram account.

The pony in the video was gifted to his daughter Ziva by MS Dhoni a few days back. Ziva had posted a cute picture of herself and the horse at their Ranchi farmhouse a few days back.

On Saturday, Sakshi again took to her Instagram handle to post a clip of her husband MS Dhoni with the pony. In the video, the former Indian captain was seen racing with the horse. The video was accompanied with the peppy ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ track by Daft Punk. Sakshi captioned the post:

“Stronger faster ! #playtime #shetlandpony #racing”

Sakshi has been regularly sharing pictures of horses and other pets from the Dhonis' farmhouse in Ranchi in the last few days. Apart from MS Dhoni, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also fond of horses. He also shares endearing videos and pictures from his farmhouse in Gujarat.

Both MS Dhoni (captain) and Jadeja are teammates at Chennai Super Kings. They recently played together in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubbles of several teams.

MS Dhoni was very happy after I hit two sixes: Yuvraj Singh

MS Dhoni and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh were together at the crease during two of Indian cricket’s most historic moments. The left-hander was at the non-striker’s end when MS Dhoni hit the winning six to seal the 2011 World Cup title for India.

Four years earlier, MS Dhoni was at the other end when Yuvraj Singh hit a record six sixes off Stuart Broad in a 2007 T20 World Cup game. In the ‘22 Yarns’ podcast with Gaurav Kapur, Yuvraj Singh revealed that MS Dhoni was elated with the left-hander’s feat, recalling:

“I think MS was very happy. If you’re the captain, and the other guy is just hitting six after six, you’re just happy that the score is increasing, and it was a must-win game.”

MS Dhoni went on to lead India to victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa that year; India beat Pakistan in a pulsating final.

MS Dhoni retired from limited-overs internationals in August last year. He scored 10773 runs in 350 matches at an average of 50.57 and 1617 runs in 98 T20Is at a strike rate of 126.13. The 39-year-old had quit playing the longer form of the game in 2014 after playing 90 Test matches.

