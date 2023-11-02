[Watch] Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane runs out Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya with a brilliant throw in SMAT quarterfinal

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane ran out Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya with a brilliant throw in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinal in Chandigarh on Thursday, November 2.

The dismissal took place in the 12th over during Baroda’s run chase. Shams Mulani bowled a fuller-length ball to Vishnu Solanki, who tapped it to Rahane at short cover and called his skipper Pandya for a quick single.

Rahane ran in and dived before sending a sharp throw to the keeper, who dislodged the bails in a flash. Pandya put in a desperate dive but was found short of his crease.

“Fantastic Athleticism. Watch Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane’s superb flying effort to run out Baroda captain Krunal Pandya.”

Krunal Pandya's Baroda beat Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai by three wickets in SMAT quarterfinal

A clinical all-around performance helped Baroda beat Mumbai by three wickets to reach the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semifinal on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted 148/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Shivam Dube top-scored 48 runs off 36 balls, including three maximums and one boundary. Sarfaraz Khan and Hardik Tamore chipped in with scores of 33 (22) and 26 (20), respectively.

Soyeb Sopariya starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/16, while Abhimanyu Singh picked up two wickets. Krunal Pandya and L Meriwala settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, Baroda won the game with seven balls to spare. Vishnu Solanki remained unbeaten on 49 off 30 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries. Jyotsnil Singh and Abhimanyu Singh chipped in with scores of 34 (25) and 27 (21), respectively.

Mohit Avasthi picked up two wickets, while Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian took one apiece.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament semifinals will be played on November 4, while the final will be held at the same venue in Mohali on November 6.

