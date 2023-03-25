[Watch] Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani celebrates with MI women's team as they qualify for WPL 2023 final

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani joined the MI Women to celebrate their entry into the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) final. Mumbai beat UP Warriorz in the WPL 2023 Eliminator on Friday, March 24, to set up a title clash with table-toppers Delhi Capitals.

Natalie Sciver was the architect of Mumbai Indians' win against the UP Warriorz. She scored a half-century and then took one wicket to guide MI to a comfortable victory. Issy Wong bagged a hat-trick as well to help the team to victory.

Nita Ambani joined the MI squad members in their post-match celebrations. The entire squad cheered for the top performers one by one, with the player whose name was being chanted coming in the middle to acknowledge the praise. Natalie Sciver was the first to come to the center, followed by her teammates. You can watch the video here:

The Ambani family own the Mumbai Indians franchise in IPL and WPL. Celebrating the team's qualification for the final, Nita Ambani also danced with the women's squad members.

Play your brand of cricket that we always have played: Nita Ambani wishes Mumbai Indians good luck ahead of WPL 2023 Final

The last chant from the MI group was 'final, final, final'. After the chants, Ambani delivered a message to the squad ahead of the WPL 2023 final.

"Okay girls, all the best...Play your brand of cricket that we always have played. We're very very proud of all of you. Thank you so much for playing such good cricket throughout the tournament. Fantastic, all the best," she said.

The WPL 2023 final will be played on Sunday, March 26, at the Brabourne Stadium. It will be interesting to see if the Mumbai Indians win the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League or Delhi Capitals prevail in the end.

