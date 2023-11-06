[WATCH] Mushfiqur Rahim claims a stunning diving catch to dismiss Kusal Perera in SL vs BAN 2023 ODI World Cup match 

Veteran wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim arguably claimed the catch of the entire 2023 ODI World Cup during Bangladesh's ongoing clash against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Monday.

Mushfiqur dove full length to his weaker left side, even with first slip being placed after left-handed batter Kusal Perera edged an outgoing delivery by Shoriful Islam.

He timed his dive to perfection, pouched the ball perfectly with his left glove, and gracefully completed his motion to complete the catch.

Watch Rahim's sensational catch right here:

Kusal Perera, coming back into the playing XI in place of Dimuth Karunaratne, could not make the most of his opportunity. He hit a boundary right before his dismissal in the very first over of the match. The explosive batter departed after scoring four runs off five deliveries.

Shoriful Islam, meanwhile, continues to have a fruitful campaign as he now has eight wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 6.48.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka battling for Champions Trophy 2025 qualification

While both the subcontinent sides are not in contention for the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final spot, the ongoing clash is far from a tame dead rubber. The two sides are still in the reckoning for a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is contingent on their final standings in the World Cup points table.

Sri Lanka have steadied themselves to an extent in the ongoing clash, with skipper Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka currently occupying the crease. As of writing, they are placed at 18-1 after four overs.

Sri Lanka, with two wins to their name so far, are placed seventh in the points table. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have only one win in seven matches.

The Lankans are scheduled to face New Zealand in their final league match, while Bangladesh will be up against Australia.

Is Mushfiqur Rahim's effort to dismiss Kusal Perera the best catch of the tournament so far? Let us know what you think.