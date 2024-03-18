WATCH: Mushfiqur Rahim mocks Angelo Mathews during presentation ceremony after winning Bangladesh v Sri Lanka ODI series

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim mocked Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews during the presentation ceremony of the three-ODI series, which the Tigers won 2-1, on Monday, March 18, in Chattogram.

Chasing 237 runs to clinch the series, Bangladesh achieved the target in just 40.2 overs for the loss of six wickets. 23-year-old opener Tanzid Hasan top-scored for the hosts, adding 84 runs off 81 balls.

Rishad Hossain, who remained not out at 48 off just 18 deliveries, was adjudged Player of the Match. Najmul Hossain Shanto was named the Player of the Series for scoring 163 runs in three innings.

After Bangladesh were handed the trophy, Rahim chose to walk out with a helmet, taking a jibe at Mathews' infamous time out. Here is the video:

Notably, Angelo Mathews made an unwanted record during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh last November, becoming the first-ever player to be dismissed 'timed out' in international cricket.

The veteran cricketer failed to take the strike within the stipulated two-minute time after the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama in Delhi. Bangladesh appealed and Mathews was adjudged out. He claimed the delay was due to a faulty helmet but the Tigers did not withdraw their appeal, leading to a huge controversy.

Can Bangladesh overcome the Lankan challenge and clinch the Test series?

Next up, the teams will face off in a two-match Test series, scheduled to begin on Friday, March 22, in Sylhet. Sri Lanka's tour will culminate with the second and final Test of the series, which starts on Saturday, March 30, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Having lost the ODI series, the visitors will want to bounce back strongly and enter the longest format games with a positive frame of mind.

Bangladesh's last home Test series was against New Zealand. They won the first match by 150 runs before losing the next game by four wickets.

