[Watch] Mushfiqur Rahim's unsuccessful football attempt to prevent getting bowled in NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed comically as he attempted to keep the ball away from the stumps in the third ODI against New Zealand in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Following their crushing 86-run defeat in the second game after a washed-out opening ODI, the hosts elected to bat first on an excellent batting wicket at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. However, Rahim at No.5 was forced to enter the crease in only the sixth over, with Bangladesh struggling at 35/3.

The batter, playing his first game since missing the team's final outing of the Asia Cup against India, got his eye in with 18 off 24 deliveries. Yet, in the first ball of the 16th over, Rahim defended a quick delivery on a good length by speedster Lockie Ferguson, but the ball angled back to go behind him.

The 36-year-old tried all kinds of footwork to prevent the cherry from dislodging the stumps but to no avail, as the ball trickled back onto timber to end Mushfiqur Rahim's stint.

Despite looking in decent nick, the former captain has struggled to convert his starts into substantial match-winning scores. Rahim scored the lone half-century against Pakistan in four innings during the Asia Cup, where Bangladesh was eliminated in the Super Fours stage.

Nevertheless, with over 7,000 ODI runs in 256 games, the Lions will expect their veteran batter to deliver the goods in possibly his final 50-over World Cup, starting in a week.

Bangladesh bowled out for under 200 for a second consecutive outing against New Zealand

The Kiwi pacers wreaked havoc on the Bangladesh batters in the 3rd ODI.

Following a sensational bowling display where they bowled Bangladesh out for 168 in the 42nd over in the second ODI, the Black Caps produced a carbon copy of that in the final game.

Bangladesh had nothing go right after them after winning the toss, losing quick wickets by the third over of the innings. The stand-in skipper and their most consistent ODI batter of 2023, Najmul Shanto, continued his rich vein of form with an 84-ball 76.

However, the southpaw received little support at the other end, with Mahmudullah being the second-highest scorer of the innings with 21. The hosts were dismissed for a paltry 171 in the 35th over, with the Kiwi pacers causing most of the damage.

Express pacer Adam Milne led the way with figures of 4/34 in 6.3 overs, with Trent Boult being the perfect boil, picking up two wickets in his six overs.

Off-spinner Cole McConchie also helped himself to two wickets, while skipper Lockie Ferguson and Rachin Ravindra chipped in with a wicket each.

Should they complete the simple run-chase, New Zealand will win the series 2-0 heading into the World Cup, where they take on defending champions England in the tournament opener at Ahmedabad on October 5.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will open their World Cup campaign with a clash against Asian rivals Afghanistan on October 7.