[Watch] Nandre Burger gives a fiery send-off to Shubman Gill after dismissing him in the 2nd IND vs SA Test 

South African pacer Nandre Burger gave a fiery send-off to Shubman Gill after dismissing him in the second Test on Wednesday (January 3) in Cape Town.

Gill (36) played with positive intent before a loose shot against Nandre Burger cost him his wicket in the 21st over. He casually poked at a length delivery, which went straight into the hands of Marco Jansen at gully. Nandre Burger was elated with the breakthrough and let out a huge roar in celebration while giving a fiery send-off to the batter.

Earlier, South Africa were bundled for 55 in their first innings after opting to bat first in the match. Mohammed Siraj (6/15), Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (2/0) picked up the wickets for Team India.

Kagiso Rabada started well for the hosts with the ball by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a seven-ball duck when the visitors came out to bat. Rohit Sharma (39) and Gill then put on a 55-run partnership for the second wicket to help India overtake South Africa's total and break into the lead.

India are currently batting at 132/4 after 28.2 overs with Virat Kohli (40 off 45) and KL Rahul (0 off 17) at the crease.

"Shubman Gill has to perform well across the world"- Kris Srikkanth on Team India youngster's recent Test performances

Former Indian batter Kris Srikkanth recently analyzed Shubman Gill's struggles in Test cricket over the past year and felt that he has to prove himself in overseas conditions to go to the next level. In a YouTube video, Srikkanth said:

"Shubman Gill has to perform well across the world. Scoring runs in the sub-continent alone doesn't help. He has to score runs overseas. Why are we calling Virat Kohli the King? Look at his record, even in the last year, be it Test matches, ODI or T20Is. Just look at his records. I have nothing more to say.

He continued:

"Yes, I accept you can't produce a Virat Kohli every time. Everybody can't producing Virat Kohli (Kohli-like numbers). But you have to try and get to at least a bit of that stature. I think the hype around Shubman Gill, quite a few are saying 'he is the next this, next that'. I think we will have to wait and see. I wouldn't overrate him, I wouldn't want to underestimate him."

Gill has registered scores of two, 26 and 36 (today) in three innings in the ongoing two-match Test series.

