[Watch] Naseem Shah takes out Virat Kohli cheaply in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah landed a body blow on Team India, taking out Virat Kohli (four off three) early on in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 clash between the two teams at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. The right-handed batter perished for a second successive single-digit score in the T20 World Cup, after getting dismissed for one against Ireland at the same venue.

The dismissal came in the second over of the Indian innings as Naseem Shah took the new ball with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Kohli dispatched the first ball of the over for a boundary with a sumptous cover drive and defended the second.

Naseem bowled a wide delivery next, and Kohli reached out for it. But he couldn't clear the cover fielder as Usman Khan took an overhead catch, sending the Pakistan fans in delirium.

The toss and start of play was significantly delayed in New York due to rain and wet outfield.

Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first, citing the presence of overcast conditions and moisture on the surface. They made one change, replacing Azam Khan with Imad Wasim.

After Rohit Sharma had taken eight runs off Shaheen Afridi's first over, the players went off the field again due to rain. Kohli was dismissed in the first over after the restart.

Virat Kohli has been a nemesis for Pakistan since T20 World Cup 2012

The former Indian captain has been a nemesis for the Men in Green since the ICC World T20 2012. The Delhi-born cricketer has scores of 78*, 36*. 55*, 57, 82 and four against Pakistan in T20 World Cups.

He was dismissed by the arch-rivals for the first time in the 2021 edition. It was also the only time that India lost to Pakistan in 50-over and T20 World Cups combined.

Hence, Babar Azam and Co. will be relieved to see the Indian star's back early.

