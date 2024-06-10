[Watch] Naseem Shah walks off in tears as Pakistan lose to India in T20 World Cup 2024 match

Pakistani young fast-bowling sensation Naseem Shah was seen in tears after their narrow defeat to Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. The youngster was consoled by Shaheen Shah Afridi as they walked back to the pavilion.

Naseem showed plenty of heart in his batting even as the Men in Green walked into the 20th over needing 18 runs against Arshdeep Singh. The right-hander played a scoop shot over the keeper off the fourth delivery of the over for a boundary, followed by another at deep backward point. Pakistan still ended up losing by six runs in pursuit of 120.

Expand Tweet

Trending

It proved to be Pakistan's sixth defeat against India in eight T20 World Cup meetings as they face an early exit from the 2024 edition.

Naseem Shah was Pakistan's best bowler on the night:

Naseem Shah celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

In the first innings, the 21-year-old spearheaded Pakistan's sensational bowling performance by making the most of the conditions in New York. The right-arm speedster struck in his opening over, nipping out Virat Kohli cheaply and followed it up with Axar Patel's wicket by castling him. Naseem also dismissed Shivam Dube cheaply, with his figures reading 4-0-21-3 at the end of the innings.

Haris Rauf also snared three wickets, while Mohammad Amir picked up a couple and Shaheen Shah Afridi one. Pakistan openers made a decent start and the team looked comfortable over halfway through the innings.

Fakhar Zaman's wicket in the 13th over proved to be the turning point as the Men in Blue tightened the screws to leave Pakistan needing too much in the end. Jasprit Bumrah received the Player of the Match award for his astonishing figures of 4-0-14-3, dismissing Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Iftikhar Ahmed.

The Men in Blue opened their campaign with a win over Ireland and have coasted to their second victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news