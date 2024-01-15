[Watch] Nathan Ellis hurts himself during a diving catch attempt in BBL

Nathan Ellis hurt his ribs during a diving catch attempt in the Big Bash League (BBL) game between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars on Monday (January 15).

The injury scare came during the opening over of the Melbourne Stars run-chase. Riley Meredith bowled a good length ball outside off stump and Dan Lawrence attempted to play it over the mid-off fielder for a boundary but mistimed it with a lob.

Ellis ran from mid-off towards long-off to complete the catch but dived a fraction of a second late and fell on the ball, hurting his ribs.

The on-air commentators said:

“Ellis has hurt himself. He’s hurt himself throwing himself at the ball. It was a whole-hearted effort by the skipper. Hopefully, it’s not a shoulder. That landed on his rib. That is better than a knee or shoulder, which is my first fear…He nearly got there, but he lands on the ball…He’s up though. It looked terrible at first sight but the shoulder is okay, the knee is okay, looks like Nathan is okay. Oh, that’s gonna be a bruise and a half tomorrow.”

Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by 7 runs in BBL

An all-round batting and bowling performance helped Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by seven runs in BBL on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Hobart Hurricanes put up 187/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Matthew Wade starred with the bat, scoring 63 runs off 41 balls, including one maximum and seven boundaries.

Ben McDermott also chipped in a quickfire 50 off 35 deliveries, hitting two sixes and seven fours. Macalister Wright, Tim David, and Nathan Ellis chipped in 16 runs apiece.

Daniel Lawrence emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Melbourne Stars, finishing with figures of 4/35, while Imad Wasim and Nathan Coulter-Nile bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, Hobart Hurricanes restricted Melbourne Stars to 180/4. Nathan Ellis led from the front, returning with figures of 2/29, while Riley Meredith and Chris Jordan bagged one wicket apiece.

Beau Webster stayed unbeaten on 55 off 43 but failed to take his team past the finish line. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with scores of 48 (32) and 32 (18), respectively.

