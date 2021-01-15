Watch: Nathan Lyon gets a guard of honor as he joins Australia's 100-Test club

Australia players and coaching staff gave Nathan Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test match, a guard of honour ahead of the Gabba Test.

The home team won the toss in Brisbane, and decided to bat first. But before the start of day's play, Australian players and their coaching staff lined up to give a guard of honour to their off-spinner.

Nathan Lyon has had a meteoric rise in the Test circuit since making his debut in 2011. He was famously working as a curator in Adelaide when he debuted in a domestic T20 competition.

After being spotted there, he was drafted into the Test team, and the off-spinner hasn't looked back since.

The path to glory wasn't straightforward for Nathan Lyon. He was dropped at the start of the 2013 Ashes before returning to the squad and cementing his spot.

In a recent interview with cricket.com.au, Lyon revealed he had to pinch himself to believe that he has really played 100 Tests for Australia.

"I look at the other 12 guys who have played more than 100 Test matches of cricket for Australia, and they're pure legends,Not just for Australia but (other 100-Test players from) all around the world, I'm going to pinch myself each and every day to see my name up against those fellows. It's pretty amazing. I've tried in the past not to look too far ahead. But I'm pretty excited about this ... just the thought of playing 100 Test matches for Australia is very humbling," Lyon said.

Nathan Lyon's Test career at a glance

India have done relatively well against Nathan Lyon in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. The off-spinner has only taken six wickets at an average of 57.67.

Lyon is currently just four wickets away from joining the elite list of bowlers with 400 or more Test wickets. Discounting the Gabba Test, the off-spinner has 396 wickets in 99 matches at 31.98.

The 33-year-old though, is not yet done and is hungry to play more for Australia.

"I'm far from being done, I'm still hungrier than ever. I want to go out there and play as much cricket for Australia as I can ... win a lot of Test series for Australia." Lyon told cricket.com.au.