[Watch] Nepal’s Sompal Kami smacks 105-metre monstrous six off Anrich Nortje in SA vs NEP 2024 T20 World Cup match

Nepal all-rounder Sompal Kami smashed a 105-metre six off South Africa ace pacer Anrich Nortje in the 2024 T20 World Cup match in Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, on Friday (June 14).

The mammoth six came in the 19th over when Nepal required 16 runs off the last eight balls. Nortje bowled a back-of-hand slower ball. Kami read it and got into the position early. The right-hander smashed it for a monstrous six onto the roof towards the square leg boundary. The relief shot came after Kami played two consecutive dot balls after coming out to bat in the same over.

With the six, Kami changed the equation in favor of Nepal but failed to finish it for his team in the next (last) over.

South Africa beat Nepal by 1-run in last-ball thriller at 2024 T20 World Cup

South Africa beat Nepal by one run in a last-ball thriller to complete four wins on the trot in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Nepal registered losses against the Netherlands and the Proteas at the mega ICC event. Their game against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

In Friday's match, SA posted 115/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Reeza Hendricks starred with the bat, scoring 43 runs off 49 balls in an innings laced with one six and five boundaries.

Captain Aiden Markram (15 off 22) and Quinton de Kock (10 off 11) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Tristan Stubbs stayed unbeaten on 27 off 18 deliveries, hitting one six and two fours to take the team past the three-figure mark.

Kushal Bhurtel starred with the ball for Nepal, returning with excellent figures of 4/19, while Dipendra Singh also bagged three wickets.

In response, Nepal managed 114/7. Aasif Sheikh top scored with 42 off 49, including one six and four boundaries. Anil Sah also chipped in with 27 off 24 with the help of one six and three boundaries. The duo, though, failed to take the team past the finish line.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the leading wicket-taker for SA, finishing with figures of 4/19, while Anrich Nortje and skipper Aiden Markram shared one each.

Nepal will play their last group stage game against Bangladesh on Sunday (June 16). Meanwhile, the Proteas will face off against co-hosts USA in a Super Eight clash on June 19.

Click here for the SA vs NEP 2024 T20 World Cup full scorecard.

