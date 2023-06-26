[Watch] "Netherlands go berserk"- Logan van Beek smashes 30 runs in Super Over against Jason Holder

Logan van Beek destroyed Jason Holder in the Super Over of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers group stage match between Netherlands and West Indies on Monday, June 26. Playing in Harare, Van Beek smacked three fours and three sixes off the six deliveries bowled by Holder to help the Dutch side record a memorable win.

Both the Netherlands and West Indies were through to the Super Sixes round of 2023 World Cup Qualifiers, but the winner of this match would have gained two extra points in the next round.

West Indies set a target of 375 runs for the Netherlands after batting first in Harare. In reply, Netherlands finished with 374/9, taking the game into a Super Over. Logan van Beek was at the crease for the Dutch side in the Super Over and kicked off the proceedings with a four.

Jason Holder's next two deliveries went for a six and a four before Van Beek whacked two giant sixes off the fourth and fifth deliveries. Holder bowled a length ball to end the over, which Logan pulled towards the leg side and scored four more to complete 30 runs off six balls. You can watch the video of the Super Over here:

Logan van Beek came back to bowl the Super Over for the Netherlands as well, and remarkably conceded only eight runs and took two wickets off the first five deliveries as his team completed a historic victory.

Can Logan van Beek take the Netherlands to Cricket World Cup 2023?

The Netherlands will head into the Super Sixes round of Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers with two points to their name. The Dutch team will play three more matches in the next round against Sri Lanka, Oman and Scotland.

If the Netherlands manage to win all three matches, they can qualify for the 50-over World Cup for the first time since 2011. Incidentally, the last time the Netherlands made it to the mega event, India were one of the hosts of the tournament. India will play host to the World Cup later this year as well.

