Amid a rain threat between India and Pakistan’s Asia Cup Super-4 tie at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10, an Instagram user has dropped a hilarious video.

The creative video shows the toss scene with India captain Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam on the ground filled with water up to their knees.

Ravi Shastri starts the proceedings and match referee Ranjan Madugalle goes to pick up the coin after Azam calls for it. Madugalle falls prey to a shark while he goes to pick up the toss coin. The clip has taken the internet by storm.

For the uninitiated, there is a reserve day allotted for the Indo-Pak contest due to a rain threat. The last match between the two teams was also called off due to rain after India were bundled out for 266 in 48.5 overs in Pallekele on September 2.

Rain likely to play spoilsport in IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super-4 clash

The rain is likely to play spoilsport in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super-4 clash in Colombo on Sunday and a reserve day (Monday, September 11). Fans, though, will hope for a full action.

According to the BBC, there is a 34 to 46 percent chance of rain on Sunday. The temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius, but the real feel will be around 38 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, on Monday, there is a 35 to 37 percent chance of rain. The temperature will hover around 26 to 27 degrees Celsius, but the real feel will be around 36 degrees Celsius.

Rohit Sharma’s India are coming off the back of a thumping 10-wicket win against Nepal in the Asia Cup's group-stage game. Babar Azam-led Pakistan, on the other hand, registered a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in their Super-4 game.

The Men in Bue will aim for an improved batting performance after Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah dominated them for the majority of the game. Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) and Ishan Kishan (82 off 81) rescued them from 66/4 to post 266 in the last match.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope for another cracker of a game from their pacers. The Men in Green have announced their playing XI on the eve of the match.