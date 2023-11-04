[Watch] New South Wales captain Moises Henriques gets out in the most bizarre way possible in the 2023 Marsh Cup

New South Wales captain Moises Henriques was dismissed in the most bizarre way possible against Western Australia in the 2023 Marsh Cup in Sydney on Saturday, November 4. The right-handed batter departed as the ball hit the batter before flying to the fielder.

The dismissal took place in the 28th over of the New South Wales chase. Mahli Beardman bowled a pitched-up delivery, and Henriques launched himself for a straight drive. In the process, the ball hit the non-striker Blake McDonald on his helmet while he tried to save his face with gloves.

Meanwhile, the ball flew towards Hamish McKenzie at mid-on. Thus, the 18-year-old Beardman took his maiden wicket on his Marsh Cup debut.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

What does the rule say?

“The striker is out Caught if a ball delivered by the bowler, not being a No ball, touches his/her bat without having previously been in contact with any fielder, and is subsequently held by a fielder as a fair catch,” according to rule 33.1 of the MCC Laws of Cricket.

New South Wales beat Western Australia by two wickets in 2023 Marsh Cup

A clinical all-round performance helped New South Wales beat Western Australia by two wickets on Saturday.

Chasing 217, Blake McDonald starred with the bat, scoring 81 runs off 93 balls, including nine boundaries. Mathew Gilkes also chipped in with 43 off 37 deliveries, including one six and five fours.

Andrew Tye emerged as the pick of Western Australia bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/43, while Jason Behrendorff bagged two wickets. Charles Stobo, Mahli Beardman, and Hamish McKenzie picked up one wicket apiece.

Earlier in the day, Western Australia posted 216 in 42.2 overs. Josh Phillipe top-scored 61 off 60, including one maximum and 10 boundaries. Sam Whiteman and Nick Hobson chipped in with scores of 41 (53) and 36 (54), respectively.

William Salzmann emerged as the pick of the New South Wales bowlers, returning with figures of 4/48, while Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green took two wickets apiece. Hayden Kerr also settled for one wicket apiece.

With the win, New South Wales have jumped one spot to second in the points table with three wins (13 points) in five games.