[Watch] New Zealand Cricket bring in two kids to announce their T20 World Cup squad

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) came up with an innovative way to announce their 2024 T20 World Cup squad on Monday. A couple of kids named Angus and Matilda named their squad instead of the chief selectors, and they did it in quite a professional way.

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, the board had deployed the players' wives for the same task, with the latest initiative earning even more praise from fans on social media. The video was shared on the Black Caps' official handles.

Led by Kane Williamson, New Zealand named a strong squad for the upcoming showpiece event. The 15-man squad also saw the return of Trent Boult, while Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry are the only players among the contingent without a T20 World Cup appearance.

Expand Tweet

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ben Sears (traveling reserve).

New Zealand's second-string side draw away T20I series against Pakistan

Michael Bracewell and Babar Azam. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the most recent T20I series involving the Black Caps saw them give Pakistan's full-strength side a run for their money despite having an inexperienced squad.

With plenty of Kiwi players involved in IPL 2024, the selectors had no choice but to send a second-string side. However, Michael Bracewell's men left no stone unturned and competed well.

The first of the five T20Is was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi. Pakistan crushed New Zealand in the second game, but the visitors bounced back to level the series after Mark Chapman blasted a 42-ball 87. The Black Caps scraped through to another win in Lahore even as the home side returned strongly to level the series in the final game.

New Zealand are clubbed with co-hosts West Indies, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda for the T20 World Cup. Their campaign will begin on June 7 in Guyana against Afghanistan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback