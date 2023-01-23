[WATCH] Newly-wed KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty get candid in viral video after marriage

Newly-married Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got candid with each other after their wedding in Mumbai on Monday, January 23.

In a video shared on Instagram, the couple posed for the paparazzi, wearing their wedding outfits.

Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani captioned the clip:

“First video of the lovely couple in front of media. Hearty congratulations to KL Rahul, and Athiya Shetty.”

Meanwhile, Rahul took to Twitter to share multiple wedding pictures and a special message for his better half. He captioned the post:

“In your light, I learn how to love…”

Rahul added:

“Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

K L Rahul @klrahul



Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🏽

@theathiyashetty “In your light, I learn how to love…”Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. “In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽@theathiyashetty https://t.co/1VWxio5w6W

Meanwhile, noted Bollywood actor and Athiya's father Suniel Shetty has confirmed that the couple will throw a grand reception once IPL 2023 concludes.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s relationship timeline

2019: As per pinkvilla.com, Rahul and Athiya Shetty were first introduced to each other through a common friend.

2019: Athiya and Rahul shared birthday posts for each other.

2020: Athiya started accompanying Rahul for international and IPL games.

November 2021: Rahul made his relationship with Athiya official in 2021 by wishing his lady luck on her 29th birthday.

December 2021: The couple made their first public appearance during the theatrical release of Tadap movie – Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s Bollywood debut

When will KL Rahul next play for Team India?

Rahul will next play for Team India in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, which begins in Nagpur on February 9. He will serve as vice-captain despite his lean patch in the longer format, having made only 57 runs in two Tests in Bangladesh last month. The stand-in-captain, though, guided the visitors to a 2-0 victory in regular skipper Rohit Sharma's absence.

The 30-year-old recently scored an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, which Team India won by four wickets.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes