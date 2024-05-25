[Watch] Nicholas Pooran bats against his son at their beach house ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was seen training with his son at his beach house ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup 2024. The mega event is scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1.

Pooran, who was recently seen in action for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), returned home after his side failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The southpaw has already shifted his focus to the upcoming T20 World Cup. In a recent video he shared on his social media, Pooran could be seen playing big shots while his kid bowled at their beach-facing house.

Nicholas Pooran captioned the video:

"Prepping for WC with my net bowlers 😂🤣."

Hosts West Indies have been placed in Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. The Caribbeans will begin their World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea on June 2 in Guyana.

It is worth noting that West Indies failed to reach the main stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup, which was played in Australia. They lost to Scotland and Ireland in qualifiers to crash out of the event.

How did Nicholas Pooran fare in IPL 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran had his best IPL season this year. Despite Lucknow failing to finish inside the top four in the points table, Pooran performed consistently in the middle order.

The left-handed batter aggregated 499 runs in 14 games at an average of 62.38 and a strike rate of 178.21, including three half-centuries. He finished his campaign with a breathtaking 75 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians. His 29-ball 75 powered LSG to 214, which was enough to seal a win for LSG.

Pooran will hope to keep this momentum going as the West Indies look to lift their third T20 World Cup at home.

