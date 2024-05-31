[Watch] Nicholas Pooran hits 8 sixes in his 75-run knock during West Indies' 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match vs Australia

Nicholas Pooran shone with the bat for West Indies in their 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia in Trinidad on Thursday, May 30. The southpaw notched up a quick-fire half-century, finishing with 75 runs in just 25 balls.

Australia fielded just nine players and used their coaches as substitute fielders in the clash. They won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, the decision backfired, as their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Pooran.

The left-handed batter's runs came at a stunning strike rate of 300 and he struck eight sixes and five fours during his knock. You can watch the highlights of Nicholas Pooran's batting exploits below:

Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rovman Powell were the top performers with the bat for West Indies, scoring 75 and 52, respectively. The hosts registered an imposing 257-run total. For Australia, Adam Zampa bagged two scalps, while Tim David and Ashton Agar picked up one wicket each.

Nicholas Pooran's fiery knock helps West Indies clinch a 35-run win over Australia

Despite a daunting target and just nine players in their lineup, Australia did not go down without a fight in their warm-up match ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Josh Inglis was the team's highest scorer in the fixture, scoring 55 runs off 30 balls. Nathan Ellis and Ashton Agar also chipped in with contributions of 39 and 28, respectively.

However, they failed to chase down the total, finishing at 222/7 in 20 overs and suffering a 35-run loss. Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph took two wickets apiece.

Australia are placed in Group B alongside Scotland, Oman, England, and Namibia. They open their campaign on June 5 with a clash against Oman at Barbados.

West Indies, who are the co-hosts of the ICC even along with the United States of America (USA), are in Group C with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. Their first match of the tournament will be against Papua New Guinea in Guyana on June 2.

