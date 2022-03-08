[Watch] - Nicola Carey bowls a 'moonball' against Pakistan in Women's World Cup game

Australian all-rounder Nicola Carey delivered a 'moonball' during her team's league game against Pakistan in the ongoing Women's World Cup at Mount Maunganui.

The incident took place in the 45th over of the Pakistan innings. The ball slipped out of the 28-year-old Carey's hands and came out as a high full toss, way above the batter's head.

Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy could not grab the ball despite putting in her best effort. Pakistan took two runs off the delivery, which was called a no ball.

Watch the clip here:

It was a free hit on the next delivery. However, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof failed to capitalise, managing only one run off it.

Pakistan post 190-6 after batting first; Australia openers make steady start

Opting to bowl first, Australia struck early to have their opponents reeling at 11/- in 3.1 overs with both openers back in the hut. The Australians reduced Pakistan to 44-4 despite Bismah Maroof holding one end strongly.

Maroof and Aliya Riaz steadied the ship with a steady partnership for the fifth wicket. Both of them scored fifties, adding 99 runs between them, with Maroof scoring 78* of 122 balls, including eight boundaries.

However, Australian bowlers were economical, restricting Pakistan to 190-6. Leg-spinner Alana King was the pick of the bowlers, returning 2/-4 in nine overs. In response, Australian openers Alyssa Healy (19*) and Rachel Haynes (26*) took their team to 46-0 after eight offers as a comfortable victory looks to be in the offing.

In their tournament opener, the star-studded Australian team thrashed defending champions England. The Pakistan game presents a good opportunity for Healy to put some runs under her belt and regain confidence ahead of the more important games.

The Asian giants, meanwhile, will look to stun Australia and return to winning ways after a heavy defeat against India in their first match.

Edited by Bhargav