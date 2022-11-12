[Watch]"Nikaal diya humko waapis plane se" - Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious reaction on their way to New Zealand for India's next assignment

Team India members Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav were all set to travel to New Zealand from the Adelaide airport with their families on Saturday (November 12).

However, their plane didn't take off due to some issues with the weather and hence, the passengers were asked to vacate the aircraft and wait.

Chahal's wife Dhanashree took to her Instagram account and posted a story of the aforementioned players and their wives vacating the plane. Looking at the situation in a humorous way, she said:

"Nikaal diya humko waapis plane se (We have been asked to leave the plane again)."

Yadav has always been a humorous personality and added something to what Dhanashree said. Like a pilot making an announcement, he said:

"Aur isi ke saath humko flight se utaar diya gaya hai. Aaj ka taapmaan bilkul theek nahi hai flight udne ke liye (And in this way, we have been removed from the flight as the temperature is not ideal for the flight to take off)."

Team India to take on New Zealand for three T20Is and three ODIs

India will have to move on from the disappointment they endured in the T20 World Cup almost immediately. Their focus will shift to the future as they look to build their confidence back ahead of next year's ODI World Cup on home soil.

Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team &support staff.

Proud to play for my country

They will play their first series after the T20 World Cup later this month against New Zealand. With seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rested, the likes of Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav will look to bring all of their experience to the fore.

India will want to get a series win in New Zealand to brush aside the crushing 10-wicket semifinal defeat against England Down Under.

India's squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

