[Watch] Punjab's Nikhil Chaudhary slams a unique six over gully off Haris Rauf in BBL

Punjab's batting prodigy Nikhil Chaudhary produced a stunning shot over gully that went for a six during the Big Bash League game between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars at Bellerive Oval on Thursday, December 28.

The stunning shot came during the 17th over of Hobart Hurricanes’ inning. Rauf bowled a full-length ball outside off. Chaudhary gave himself enough room to slice it over deep backward point. The bowler looked stunned by the explosive hit.

Watch the shot of the day below:

However, Rauf had the last laugh as Chaudhary was caught by Joel Paris at mid-off in the same over. The left-handed batter scored 32 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 200, including two maximums and three boundaries.

The 27-year-old batter from Punjab recently smashed 40 off 31 against Perth Scorchers in his BBL debut. He also bowled a solitary over, returning wicketless for five runs.

Like Unmukt Chand, Nikhil Chaudhary is among the few Indian cricketers to play in the Australian T20 league. The all-rounder shifted to Brisbane after 14 appearances, including two List-A games, for Punjab.

The part-time off-spinner last played for Punjab in 2019. Hobart Hurricanes recognized Chaudhary’s potential and recruited him for the ongoing BBL season.

As per the BCCI rules, no Indian cricketers can take part in overseas leagues until they retire from Indian cricket and complete a one-year cooling-off period.

Nikhil Chaudhary’s Hobart Hurricanes set 156-run target for Melbourne Stars in BBL clash

Clinical batting performances from Celeb Jewell, Macalister Wright, and Nikhil Chaudhary helped Hobart Hurricanes post 155 before getting bundled out in 19.4 overs. Jewell top-scored with 45 off 37 deliveries, hitting five boundaries. Meanwhile, Wright chipped in 33 off 19, including two sixes and three fours.

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell and Haris Rauf bagged three wickets apiece, while Joel Paris, Imad Wasim, and Usama Mir bagged three wickets apiece.

The Hurricanes are currently placed sixth in the BBL points table, with one win in three games. The Stars are seventh with a solitary win in four games.

