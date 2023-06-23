[Watch] "No better way to relax" - Usman Khawaja unwinds with a game of golf ahead of second Ashes Test

Australian opener Usman Khawaja was recently captured enjoying a game of golf ahead of the upcoming second Test of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series against England.

Taking to his Instagram account, he posted a video of him playing golf. In the caption, he suggested that it was the best way for him to relax. The senior batter captioned the post:

"No better way to relax. Hitting 'stingers' at Sunningdale."

Usman Khawaja has been in tremendous form since returning to Australia's Test side in January last year. The southpaw made a significant impact with the bat in the opening Test of the Ashes 2023 series at Edgbaston.

The 36-year-old smashed his maiden Test ton in England, scoring 141 in the first innings. He backed it up with an impressive 65-run knock in the ensuing innings. Khawaja was named the Player of the Match for his batting exploits.

Usman Khawaja will next be seen in action on June 28

Australia completed a thrilling two-wicket victory over England to go 1-0 up in the five-match Ashes series. The sides will resume their battle on June 28, as they lock horns at Lord's for the second Test.

England won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test. Interestingly, skipper Ben Stokes declared the innings at 393/8 on the very first day, raising many eyebrows with his bold call.

Joe Root shone with the bat for the hosts, remaining unbeaten on 118. Australia, on the other hand, were bundled out for 386. The visitors folded Ben Stokes and Co. for 273 in the third innings.

The Pat Cummins-led side required 281 runs in the final innings to clinch victory. Apart from Khawaja's 65, Cummins delivered a gutsy batting performance in the chase, scoring an unbeaten 44 to take his team home.

Cummins stitched together a 55*-run stand with Nathan Lyon for the ninth wicket as Australia completed a famous win.

