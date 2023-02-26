[WATCH] "No matter what happens" - Haris Rauf hopes to take wickets of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam one day 

Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf, who is currently plying his trade for Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023), has expressed his desire to dismiss Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

In a video shared by Qalandars on social media, Rauf was seen interacting with Babar, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, during a practice session. During the conversation, Rauf mentioned that he wants to dismiss the two star batters at any cost.

Rauf was heard saying:

"No matter what happens, I just need to take your wicket! Only [Virat] Kohli and you are the exceptions right now. [Kane] Williamson was saved from slip twice. But I have these 3-4 players in my mind."

The Pakistan captain responded by pointing out that Rauf has indeed dismissed him on a few occasions in the nets. The fast bowler, however, replied back by saying that he wanted to take his wicket in a match.

Notably, Rauf and Kohli were up against each other at the T20 World Cup last year in Australia. The star batter won the battle for one-upmanship against the pacer, hitting two back-to-back sixes at a crucial juncture to tilt the game in India's favour.

Haris Rauf and Babar Azam will be seen in action on Sunday

Haris Rauf will have an opportunity to dismiss Babar Azam, as Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in the 15th match of PSL 2023.

With two wins from three matches, Lahore are currently placed fourth in the points table. Peshawar, on the other hand, have two wins and as many losses from four outings and are languishing in the penultimate position.

Babar Azam has been in impressive form so far with the bat, having scored 171 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 131.53. He has two half-centuries to his name and is the leading run-getter for his side this season.

Haris Rauf's performances have been a bit underwhelming. He has picked up just two wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 10.45.

