[Watch] Nortje cleans up Jonny Bairstow, England clutching at straws as the Proteas run riot

There has been plenty of chatter in the build-up to England's Test series against South Africa, with both captains having a lot to say. The visitors have now drawn first blood on the opening day of the first Test (August 17), with their seamers running riot to put them in a position of ascendancy.

South African captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bowl first, citing the overhead conditions as a key reason for his decision. His bowlers answered the captain's call, striking early to bag four wickets in the first session.

Kagiso Rabada got the ball rolling by dismissing the two openers, Alex Lees and Zak Crawley. Marco Jansen bagged the prized scalp of Joe Root soon after, with Anrich Nortje cleaning up Jonny Bairstow to leave the England side scrambling at 55-4 in the first session.

The delivery to dismiss Jonny Bairstow was clocked at 150kph (93mph), the fastest delivery to take a wicket in test cricket this year. You can watch it below:

Ollie Pope led the fightback with a dodged half-century, batting alongside his captain Ben Stokes in an action-packed first session.

Ben Stokes departs at the stroke of Lunch, England tottering at 100-5

Anrich Nortje bagged another prized scalp on the stroke of lunch, dismissing Ben Stokes on the final ball of the first session. The hosts are now tottering at 100-5, in what has been a sensational session from the South African bowlers.

The hosts named their playing eleven a day in advance. Ben Foakes coming in for Sam Billings is the only change from the previous Test against India.

Despite having some doubts over his fitness, Elgar confirmed that Kagiso Rabada pulled up a 100% fit for this match. The right-armer will spearhead a four-man pace unit with Keshav Maharaj as the lone spinner.

