[WATCH] Ollie Pope takes an unbelievable catch on Day 2 of the NZ vs ENG 2nd Test

England’s Ollie Pope took an exceptional catch on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, February 25.

The incident took place in the 33rd over off Jack Leach’s bowling. Pope grabbed the stunner while fielding at the silly point after Daryl Mitchell defended the delivery, leaving everyone stunned.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BT Sport wrote:

“What on earth? This is unbelievable from Ollie Pope. The perfect finish to the session!”

Cricket on BT Sport @btsportcricket



This is 𝗨𝗡𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 from Ollie Pope



The perfect to finish the session!



#NZvENG What on earth 🤯This is 𝗨𝗡𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 from Ollie PopeThe perfect to finish the session! What on earth 🤯This is 𝗨𝗡𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 from Ollie Pope 🔥The perfect to finish the session! #NZvENG https://t.co/hehHIe5UO0

Earlier in the day, Ollie Pope also took the catch of Henry Nicholls (30). He, however, failed to deliver with the bat, scoring 10 runs in the first innings.

It's worth mentioning that the right-hander contributed 42 and 49 in the first innings, which England won by 267 runs.

Ollie Pope, Jack Leach and James Anderson put England in the driving seat

A clinical bowling performance from Jack Leach and James Anderson and Ollie Pope's fielding put England in the driving seat on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test. The duo scalped three wickets each, while Stuart Broad scalped one.

At stumps, New Zealand were 138/7 after 42 overs, with Tom Blundell and Tim Southee at the crease. The hosts are trailing by 297 runs in their first innings.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvENG Rain brings an early end to Day 2 in Wellington. The score 138/7 with Tom Blundell (25*) and Tim Southee (23*) at the crease 🏏 Catch up on the scores | on.nzc.nz/3StmglK Rain brings an early end to Day 2 in Wellington. The score 138/7 with Tom Blundell (25*) and Tim Southee (23*) at the crease 🏏 Catch up on the scores | on.nzc.nz/3StmglK. #NZvENG https://t.co/niIIJrIVvW

Earlier in the first innings, England’s Harry Brook and Joe Root helped England declare at 435/8 after 87.1 overs. While Brook scored 186, Root remained unbeaten on 153. Together, the duo shared a partnership of 302 runs for the fourth wicket, including eight sixes and 34 boundaries.

For the Blackcaps, Matt Henry scalped four wickets, while Michael Bracewell scalped two. Tim Southee and Neil Wagner scalped one wicket apiece.

After winning the first Test by 267 runs, Ben Stokes and Co. will look to complete a 2-0 whitewash in New Zealand. England recently completed a 3-0 clean sweep in Pakistan. So far, Stokes has led England to 10 wins in 12 Tests.

The visitors, however, are out of the top two spots in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Poll : 0 votes