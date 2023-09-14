[Watch] “One of the finest in the game” - Pakistan actor meets birthday boy Suryakumar Yadav amid Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan actor Momin Saqib, who went viral during the 2019 World Cup, met star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday, September 14.

In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Saqib lauded the middle-order batter for his innovative game before the duo shared a hug. Yadav was seen wearing a light orange T-shirt with black pants, a matching cap, and slippers.

Saqib wrote on the micro-blogging site:

“The current day and age of cricket requires innovation and sky is indeed one of the finest in the game! See you in the final. I always appreciate the love and respect I get from the Indian players!”

Suryakumar Yadav has just turned 33 years old, with the star batter celebrating his birthday on Thursday.

On the professional front, he recently took two catches of Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana as a sub-fielder against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12. India won that game by 41 runs to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final.

“You cannot waste him by keeping him out” – Harbhajan Singh on Suryakumar Yadav

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently backed Suryakumar Yadav, who has been included in India’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, despite his poor numbers in ODIs. The 43-year-old labeled him a complete player who can change the context of the game in just 20 balls.

Harbhajan recently told Star Sports:

“I feel Suryakumar Yadav is a complete, complete player. I know a lot of people ask what has he done in ODIs, but what he has done in T20s? I feel in that position, there is not a better player than Suryakumar in India.”

He continued:

“What he can do at that position, neither Virat [Kohli] can do, nor Sanju or Rohit Sharma. Because what he does is a difficult job, batting at [no.] 5-6. What [MS] Dhoni has done, what Yuvi [Yuvraj Singh] has done."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“When he is in the team, it increases the pressure on the opposition. Whether he fires or not. On any day, he can play a match-winning innings. He can hit 50-60 runs in 20 balls. So, you have to play a player like this. You cannot waste him by keeping him out.”

Yadav has yet to play a game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The right-handed batter has a below par figures in ODIs, having scored 511 runs at an average of 24.33, with two half-centuries so far.

Surprisingly, Suryakumar Yadav was picked ahead of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for the 50-over World Cup despite the latter scoring 390 runs in 12 innings at an average of 55.7, including three half-centuries.

Yadav will be hoping for a chance in the playing XI against Bangladesh in the next match since the Men in Blue have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final.