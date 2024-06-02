[Watch] Pakistan captain Babar Azam meets Sunil Gavaskar in the USA ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam recently interacted with legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the USA. The Men in Green reached Dallas on Saturday (June 1) to commence their preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Gavaskar is also present there for his job as a commentator with the broadcast team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on their official X handle to give a glimpse of the meetup between the two cricketers. In it, Babar and Gavaskar could be seen shaking hands amicably and having a friendly conversation.

You can watch the video below:

Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered a 2-0 series loss against England in the lead-up to 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan played an away four-match T20I series against England over the past week to prepare for the upcoming World Cup. However, they could not get the desired results from the series as they failed to win a game on the tour. The first and third games got washed out due to persistent rain. England won the remaining two matches to seal the series by a 2-0 margin.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi backed Babar Azam's side ahead of the World Cup despite their series defeat against England. He opined that Pakistan has the best bowling unit among all the teams. In a recent video uploaded by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Afridi said:

"I think in any cricket team in the world, nobody has such a strong bowling line-up. All our four fast bowlers have a lot of skill and even the bowlers sitting on the bench like Abbas (Afridi) have a lot of skill with a good slower ball. If the players with such good skills enter this World Cup against world-class batters they will perform well. All the names will also have a huge responsibility over them."

Do you agree with Shahid Afridi's views above? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section.

